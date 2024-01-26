The Blu 3 sensation, Jackie Chandiru, bares her soul, expressing deep remorse for the seven years she squandered battling drug addiction.

Despite achieving sobriety, she remains haunted by the repercussions of her past choices.

With over a decade of musical prowess under her belt, Chandiru’s talent has illuminated the Ugandan music scene despite personal challenges.

Initially concealed from the public eye, Chandiru’s drug dependency gradually spiraled out of control, eclipsing her musical endeavors and relegating her to the sidelines of the industry she once thrived in.

I killed 7 years of my life, dropped from top to bottom, and I am still paying the price. I would be very far from where I am if I hadn’t been addicted to drugs. Jackie Chandiru

Recalling the darkest chapters of her struggle, Chandiru recounts the abandonment she endured as friends distanced themselves, leaving her to grapple with her demons in isolation.

As the addiction tightened, Chandiru found herself depleting her financial resources to sustain her habit, resorting to selling cherished possessions in a desperate bid to feed her addiction.

While grateful for the unwavering support of her family, Chandiru acknowledges that the scars of her past continue to manifest in her present reality.