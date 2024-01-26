Television personality and renowned TikToker, Phoebe K real name Phoebe Kukkiriza, opened up about her spiritual journey and aspirations while appearing on Sanyuka TV, revealing that marriage wasn’t at the forefront of her prayers.

After returning from being a house helper in Abu Dhabi, Phoebe found a crossroads between starting a business and pursuing other opportunities. However, fate had other plans in store for her.

Blessed with a substantial following on TikTok and an exciting offer from Vision Group, Phoebe embarked on a new career chapter, initially joining Urban Television before finding her place at Bukedde Television, where she continues to thrive.

Despite her professional success, Phoebe’s personal life turned unexpectedly when she met her now-boyfriend Nzorah.

What began as a typical courtship soon blossomed into a meaningful relationship, catching Phoebe by surprise with its longevity and depth.

Sharing insights into her spiritual practices, Phoebe disclosed that she routinely seeks divine guidance at the start of each year, expressing her desires for various aspects of her life, including material possessions, professional achievements, and, perhaps, marriage.

Reflecting on her journey, Phoebe revealed an unexpected twist of fate that led to her boyfriend’s proposal, emphasizing her gratitude for the fulfillment of her prayers, even in ways she hadn’t anticipated.

In my life, marriage is the last thing I have always prayed for. I was raised knowing a lady has to get married but on my side, I saw it as an impossibility. I am thankful to God that I am getting married. Phoebe K