Up-rising singer Sharon Nansamba is at loggerheads with renowned music producer Eno Beats after the latter reportedly revoked the former’s song that she had finished recording and shooting its visuals.

Nansamba explains that a songwriter identified as Saaka did a demo for the song from Eno Beats’ studio and sold it to her manager with all the paperwork and documentation inked.

When she recorded the song and also released its visuals, Eno Beats returned claiming for the song yet he did not feature anywhere in the agreement they held with the songwriter.

Nansamba assumes that Eno Beats returned claiming for the song reasoning there could be an established artist who could have picked interest in the jam.

Following the back-and-forth claims of who owns the song, Sharon Nansamba and her manager decided to take legal action against Eno Beats whereby they filed a case at Kawempe Police Station accusing the producer of charges related to computer misuse.

When Eno Beats was contacted to give his side of the story, he maintained that Nansamba and her manager did not acquire the song correctly.

Eno Beats insisted that Nansamba and her manager have to pay for them to get the full copyright to the song.