After spending six days in a prison in Abu Dhabi, Ugandan dancehall singer Beenie Gunter, real name Crescent Baguma was on Friday released on bail.

Despite being released on bond, Beenie Gunter will not be able to travel back to Uganda due to a travel ban that was issued to him following his arrest.

Beenie Gunter was arrested on Sunday 21st January 2023 at a Dubai airport while boarding a plane to travel back to Uganda accompanied by his baby mama, Nickie Berry.

The Tubayo singer was then transferred to Abu Dhabi and detained over allegations of violent conduct and vandalizing property.

Beenie Gunter with a friend upon release in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Friday

This is after finding himself amid a scuffle between two Ugandan promoters in the UAE when he traveled to perform in Abu Dhabi a few weeks ago.

In trying to break the fight, Beenie Gunter was roughed up and according to the law enforcers in Abu Dhabi, he was also involved in the fight hence the arrest.

According to a source, Beenie Gunter will have to wait for his legal representatives to successfully argue the case for him when he faces the judge on 18th February 2024.

At the moment, Beenie’s team seeks to submit a letter asking for pardon so that he can be granted permission to travel back to his family in Uganda.

Several celebrities back home in Uganda have united in asking for his release since learning about his arrest. They hope the Guntalk Empire CEO can return home safe and sound.