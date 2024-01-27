NBS’s news anchor and reporter, Canary Mugume, while in an interview with Sanyuka TV, clarified his stance on political affiliations, asserting that he does not support any political party in Uganda.

Canary emphasized his commitment to impartial journalism, stating that he reports news from various perspectives without bias, regardless of the political landscape.

Despite his efforts to maintain neutrality, Mugume disclosed that he has encountered challenges, particularly from opposition supporters who have accused him of favoring the ruling party.

He cited instances of harassment, highlighting the delicate balance journalists often face in navigating political tensions while upholding their professional integrity.

Mugume acknowledged his coverage of prominent political figures, including his early involvement in reporting on Bobi Wine’s political journey, from his parliamentary candidacy to his presidential campaign under the National Unity Platform (NUP) in 2021.

Despite this, Mugume clarified that his reporting does not signify personal allegiance to any political ideology or party.

I don’t support any political party although people have claimed that I support the ruling party. As a journalist, I have reported on different political parties. I remember I was among the first people to report on Bobi Wine’s political journey in 2018. Canary Mugume

Addressing criticisms stemming from his interview with President Museveni, Mugume reiterated his commitment to journalistic objectivity, emphasizing that engaging with political figures from all sides is essential to providing comprehensive coverage.