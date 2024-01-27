Born on 28th June 1998, Daniel Mwesigye, professionally known as Dani B is a 25-year-old Ugandan recording artist and composer specializing in the Hip-hop and R&B genres.

To inspire this generation and the next, Dani B began his musical journey with the release of his first album ‘Bond Xtinction’ in 2021. He then went ahead to release singles to the vibe of Rap/Alternative Rock such as Cursed, Self-Celebration, and Reasons among others.

With a well-polished fine-tuned pen and mic, he is back again with the original ambition of the OGs to bring you the realest of Rap music. The new action-packed 15-track Rap album; Revelation, like its name, reveals what is to come in this act, based on a true story.

Dani B’s Revelation drops today for pre-save and pre-order .

Why “Revelations”?

“My music is based on my story as it begins with the extinction of my bondage to my past which to many young people out there is nearly impossible to accomplish on their own.

“The name ‘Dani B’ comes from this step. As the bonds are eliminated, only the letter ‘B’ remains. Dani B must now begin a new path. But before this, a ‘Revelation’ is exposed. A Revelation into the future of Dani B. Into what is to come and what is inevitable,” Dani B tells Mbu.

He describes it as “a tease of my true potential as an artist that is yet to be fully established in the album that shall follow after the revelation.”

The 15-track, Rap/R&B/Alternative Rock album has been supplemented by various Ugandan producers but is officially produced by Cello Records, Uganda, and features vocalists such as; Yada, Kanalo, Doch Dodava, and Frank Magezi.

‘Revelations’ Track List

What I’m About To Do La Magic ft. Yada A Way Out ft. Kanalo The Reacher ft. Yada A Change in the Weather Surprise! Surprise They Know Not Bump Ahead Me and My Tunes A Secret Place ft. Frank My Twisted Fate Visions War Never Ends ft. Doch Dodava The Calculator Revelation Outro

More About Dani B

Dani B was born and raised in Kampala, Uganda. He is currently a student of ACCA with part-time work in external audits, accounting, and chauffeur driving.

Dani B’s journey in music began with inspiration. “As early as eleven, I loved to connect and relate with the music I listened to. The stories within, the expression, the heart and soul behind the words. TI, Chris Brown, Eminem, Lil Wayne, and Soulja Boy, to mention a few in rap music.

“As my fascination grew, so did my ability to flow with their words. My ability to channel emotion into art peeked around the age of fourteen when I began to compose with practice. When I began to appear in front of my high school compadres and plant the seed.”

He recorded his very first album – Bomd Xtinction – in 2017 with Cello Records, in Uganda. Due to financial difficulties and ever-growing skill as an artist, this album was officially released on the internet in November 2021.

As an independent artist, Dani B has managed to get his music onto independent charts and podcasts in the UK and Australia through online pitching, promotions, and marketing. He has also performed on some of the big stages.

“Throughout 2022 I performed in various venues, gatherings like Babaluku’s 2022 Hip Hop Summit, and TV stations like UBC’s Horizon Vibe. In 2023 I simultaneously released six singles and a couple of official music videos whilst preparing and recording my 2nd studio album (Revelation) along with a few radio interviews.

I pursue music to inspire. I developed it for years because I wish to be the voice that this generation and the next, listens to that saves them from themselves and from the pains of this world. Dani B

Dani B acknowledges the hardships younger artists face breaking onto the scene but is dedicated to using his experience to inspire a positive change, globally.

“The battle of the young generation involves a lot of hardships and frustrations. How we deal with them tends to be different but similar in the negativities of our choices. Hence my dedication as an artist to drive this inspiration and change on a global scale while lifting more pure-hearted artists, like those featured in the album, to their true potential as more music and the new Dani B emerge in the upcoming projects.”