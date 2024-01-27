While catching a breath following a spirited performance at Lugogo Cricket Oval, singer Grenade Official was ambushed and whisked out of the venue by a team of security operatives.

It must have come as a surprise when Grenade, real name Deus Ndugwa, stepped on the stage to perform at Fik Fameica’s concert on Friday evening.

With vigor, the Nkuloga singer took to the stage to entertain the relatively big crowd that had turned up to support Fik Fameica on his big day.

Grenade and Fik Fameica have had a rough past and have often hurled sharp words at each other since the former asked Grenade to delete a music project they sang together in September 2023.

Grenade Performing at Fik Fameica’s concert (Photo: Galaxy FM)

It is not clear why Grenade was arrested but a source reveals that he was caught in a very swift manner and taken without causing much chaos.

“Grenade was swarmed and picked up from his seat by about six security operatives, some plain clothed, and was whisked away from the table he was sitting at together with his friends in media,” the source tipped Mbu.

It should be remembered that Grenade has been avoiding appearing on public occasions since fighting with Sheilah Gashumba’s boyfriend Rickman in a bar brawl in September 2023.