The iKon Awards’ second edition nominees were announced in a colorful ceremony that was held on Friday 26th January 2024.

The iKon Awards will reward and recognize exceptional individuals and organizations that carry the spirit of creativity, innovation, and enterprise in the Film and Television society in 32 categories.

Renowned Film and TV series directors John Segawa and Rachael Nduhukire hosted the nomination ceremony exceptionally.

The 2nd iKon Awards will be held Saturday 23rd March 2024 at the Kampala Serena Hotel and broadcast live.

With everything set, we take a look at the full list of nominees for the iKon Awards 2024.

Best TV Series

Prestige – Nathan Magoola.

Damalie – Doreen Mirembe.

Beloved – Nathan Magoola.

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Edith Baganda – Maid of Honor.

Allen Musumba – The Passenger.

Diana Kahunde – All for Love.

Florence Naiga – Ganyana.

Best Actor in Supporting Role

Joseph Kahirimbanyi – Unheard.

Mathew Kavuma – Maid of Honor.

Blair Koono – Enkuba.

Sulait Mulimira – Ganyana.

Best Screenplay

The Kitara Chronicles by Yiga Sadat, Masadde Isa Yusuf.

The Passenger by Meddy Sserwada.

Maid of Honor by Patrick Lorimo.

Unheard by Polly Kamukama.

Best Sound

Elly Musinguzi – Nkwanzi’s Slip.

Simon Agola, Michael Kavuma – Maid of Honor.

Isiko Abubaker – The Passenger.

Kaz Kasozi – Unheard.

Best Editor

Emma Daka Waira – The Passenger.

Joseph Ken Ssebaggala – Unheard.

Derrick Taremwa – Enkuba.

Okurut Nego Paul – All for Love.

Best Costume Design

Nabanja Hikmah, Lukwago Paluku, Tumusiime Jackie – The Kitara Chronicles.

Kyosiima Ginny – Unheard.

Matilda Kavuma – Maid of Honor.

Julian Kirabo, Ali Musinguzi, Isaac Kyakoonye, Patricia Nabirye – The Tale of Our Times

Best Makeup and Special Effects

Esther Nakaziba – Maid of Honor.

Rose Lily Kebirungi – Unheard.

Lisa Sonia, Shadia Nakaddu, Cathy Kyokunda, Joana Nabakiibi – The Tale of Our Times.

Hikmah Nabbanja, Patience Nakibuka Shadia – The Kitara Chronicles.

Best Production Design

Francis Byaruhanga – Unheard.

Rutaro Abel – The Tale of Our Times.

Yiga Sadat – The Kitara Chronicles.

Imran Musabeh – The Passenger.

Best Visual Effects

Cruz Abdullah, Faisal Mukalazi, Patrick Chris Black – The Tale of Our Times.

Tusingwire Alex – The Kitara Chronicles.

Wavamuno Caeser, Suuna Abubakar – Enkuba.

Best Documentary

The Shadow Pandemic – Ssekandi Jimmy.

The Land of Peace – Ali Kibirige, Herbert Jjuuko, James Twino.

Dear Queen – Jamir Jamal Musenze.

Best Animation Film

The Guardian – Denis Junior Dhikusooka.

Herderboy – Raymond Malinga.

Lost – Ashiraf Mulima.

Best Actor in TV Series

Raymond Rushabiro – Prestige

Dennis Kinani – Damalie

Symon Base Kalema – Prestige

Best Actress in TV Series

Doreen Mirembe – Damalie.

Sally Elizabeth Bwamimpeke – Prestige.

Faith Kirabo – Beloved.

Best Short Film

Taama – Arthur Nsubuga

Ziwa – Samuel Tebandeke

Building 62 – Hakim Zziwa

The Last Shoemaker – Ali Musoke

Rising Star

Faith Kirabo

Joseph Kahirimbanyi

King Missy Ochola.