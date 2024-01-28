Alexander Bagonza a.k.a A Pass is set to release his new album dubbed ‘Bagonza’ but first – he will hold a Listening Party on Tuesday 30th January 2024.

We already know of A Pass’ desire to outdo himself with each new release. His new album has already shocked many even before its release.

Netizens were left stunned when he revealed that the album tracklist features 42 songs.

The album also features rising stars including Ceee, Likkle Bangi, Akeine, and Alina Jah.

Named after his name, ‘Bagonza’, the new album comes at a time when his fans have been yearning for a new body of work from the talented singer.

Via social media, A Pass has revealed that his Album Listening party will happen at The Villa, Bukoto on Tuesday.

His fans are invited to attend.