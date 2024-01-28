Dagy Nyce paused his showcase at his concert and publicly proclaimed his love for her lover identified as Ritah, leaving the revelers quite stunned.

TV Personality Dagy Nyce, real name Douglas Ngobi Isubukalu, held a mini-concert at Nexus Lounge Najeera on Saturday 27th January 2024.

In the preparations for the show, Dagy Nyce had so much to open up for in a couple of emotional interviews in which he revealed quite much about his private life and the love that he missed as a younger man.

He also shared about his wife and baby mama with whom he shares children.

On Saturday, his show dubbed “Dagy Nyce At 10” was successful with several media personalities, musicians, producers, and comedians, among other entertainers performing at the event.

The turn up of revelers was also considerably good enough with his fans showing up to support him on his milestone of ten years as an emcee.

After a wonderful showcase, Dagy Nyce paused his speech midway, invited his girlfriend onto the stage, and proclaimed how much he loved her.

He thanked her for being patient and ignoring the rumors often shared in the gossip columns hinting at a possible love affair between him and Carol Nantongo.

He then went to his knees and hugged her before coming back up to share a passionate kiss in front of everyone who cared to look on.

Watch the video below: