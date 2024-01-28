Eddy Kenzo has met several people who pushed and supported his art and talent, acting as a ladder to how far he has reached. Among the few is the relationship he had with Mikie Wine, who later introduced him to the Fire Base Entertainment Crew owned by Bobi Wine.

In a detailed interview, Eddy Kenzo mentioned how Mikie Wine played a significant role in connecting him to the Fire Base Crew and Bobi Wine himself.

Their collaboration of Yanimba led to Kenzo’s breakthrough, which later solidified his position in the music industry.

Kenzo says he was on there verge of finding good production from professional producers like Tony Hauls, and Paddy who had a name to themselves then, and had hopped for a collaboration with Phantom Lovins, but his unique voice attracted Mikie Wine, who asked to do a song together.

The Yanimba song received a massive audience and airplay, and it’s from which Bobi Wine got to know about Eddy Kenzo — Bobi Wine went ahead to offer both support and mentorship.

But after a while, Kenzo had to part ways with the crew and focus on building his career which has turned out to be an inspiration in Uganda’s music scene.