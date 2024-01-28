Grenade Official, real name Deus Ndugwa, has revealed that he is fine and out of jail following his arrest at Lugogo Cricket Oval on Friday.

Grenade was arrested by security operatives immediately after his performance at Fik Fameica’s concert on Friday.

Details surrounding the cause of his arrest are still scanty with some sources claiming it is connected to his fight with Rickman Manrick in September 2023.

Grenade was released shortly after, something that has been attributed to UNMF president Eddy Kenzo’s intervention.

On Saturday, via TikTok, Grenade revealed that he is fine and out of jail.

Hello my people, let me hope you’re all fine, my fans. Thanks for supporting Fik Fameica on Friday. It was lit and thanks for the love you showed me, it was crazy. I just want to let you know my people that I am fine. Everything is fine. Grenade

Grenade noted that he would clear the air and let his fans in on any developments that would happen to his life going forward.

“I will be letting you know of any further developments in the coming days,” he said.