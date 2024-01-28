Oscar Nyesiga of the Oscar Kampala fashion brand has yet again waved the Ugandan flag high with continental recognition.

The fashionpreneur has become the youngest nominee from the whole of Africa to feature in the Forty Under 40 Africa.

Forty Under 40 Africa celebrates continental icons and young business leaders who have gone ahead of their age to achieve big things.

Set for a grand ceremony on 30th March 2024, the Forty Under Forty 40 Africa event this year will be held in Nairobi, Kenya.

Voting already kicked off at https://fortyunder40africa.com/vote/.

Oscar Kampala has recently represented Uganda at some top awards including at the Zikomo awards where he won “Best Fashion Brand of the Year” and “Best Young Entrepreneur of the Year” for two consecutive years.

He continues to defy the odds of being a very young enthusiast with his brand garnering astonishing milestones courtesy of bespoke outfits, community engagement, and countless initiatives.

Congratulations, Oscar!