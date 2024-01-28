Today marks a year since the self-style Romantic Mukiga walked down the aisle with the love of his life Mackline Asiimire.

Popular Comedian, Events Host, and Media Personality Collins Emeka Bareija a.k.a Romantic Mukiga wedded his longtime lover Mackline Asiimire on Saturday 28th January 2023.

The wedding that took place on Saturday morning at Watoto Church, Kampala attracted several popular figures in the entertainment industry and popular Tweeps.

Emeka and Asiimire have been dating for several years but only made their relationship official with a simple engagement celebration in April 2022.

In a long post on social media, Emeka expressed his gratitude toward his wife whom he says guided him in the toughest points of his life.

He describes her as his “most prized possession” and hopes that their loves outlasts the test of time.

My love. Life has never been the same since I met you. I was a lost soul in this chaotic world and your love guided me in the toughest of times. You are the most important person in my life and I’m grateful for all that you have done for me. Marrying you was the best decision in my life. You were the kind of partner I always wanted in my life. You made me believe in the power of love. Your constant encouragement made me a better person. And, now I realize you’re more than a partner to me. Let our love thrive in the coming years. Waking up next to you is the best part of my day. You make me feel special and loved in your own way. You add meaning to my life and motivate me to be my better version. I started believing in the power of love after I met you. You are my most prized possession. On our special day, I wish you the best of everything and I LOVE YOU @asiimire_mackline Happy Anniversary to us. Romantic Mukiga