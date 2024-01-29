While growing up people usually have different dreams about what they want to become in the future or when they approach adulthood.

Usually, as a child, many fancy becoming Doctors, Lawyers, Engineers, and Pilots based on how their parents inspire them to be.

However, a few realize the dream as many find themselves doing different stuff from what they aspired to become based on what life throws at them as they grow.

The story of such children is not different from what singer Ava Peace wanted to become after she opened up about how she desired to become a pilot in the early stages of her life.

She explains her dream of becoming a pilot failed to come through because there was no person to link her to the right people in that profession and thus ended up taking a different route from the one she desired.