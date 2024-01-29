Celebrated film maker, Daphne Ampire Karema, premieres her latest project and highly anticipated TV series “Borders” amidst excitement.

Daphne Ampire Karema, who is an accomplished and well-known figure in the film industry with about a decade of experience, premiered her latest project, “Borders,” at Motiv – Bugolobi.

“Borders” is a 15-episode mini TV series that intricately narrates the lifestyle of an African Jewel Dance Troop as they navigate the daily struggles as artists and individuals. The series is a very linguistic story beautifully told in English, Luganda, and Swahili, offering viewers a diverse cultural glimpse and feel.

At the premiere, she stated that as much as film is an incredibly demanding business venture, with surviving on only a few hours of sleep, constant push to limits of their financial resources, a few companies like UCC have provided funding for “Borders” and thanked them for their investment as it directly impacts the quality of output.

She sent a kind message to the State Minister for Trade, who was in attendance, urging her to establish credibility for the country, as the Pearl of Africa.

She additionally stressed that this can only be achieved through ensuring that our narrative resonates with international audiences.

Just as we export coffee, we have the opportunity to export our movies and share our ideals with the rest of the world. Daphne Ampire Karema

The State Minister of Trade, Ms. Ntabazi Harriet encouraged filmmakers to have self-esteem and go out of their comfort zones to make change as creatives. She believes that filmmaking has been very educational and played a significant role in the shaping of the society regarding the different roles and messages they display.

I’m ready to support filmmakers if they come up as team and form cooperatives through which the government of Uganda will provide financial support or any other kind of assistance. Hon. Ntabazi Harriet

Ms. Ntabazi Harriet also hinted about being a former film maker before she joined politics which didn’t work out for her then but she vehemently stressed how important it is to write movies and to be heard as no one will ever remember or know your existence if you are not seen or heard of.