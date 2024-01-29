Loose-lipped media personality Jeniffer “Full Figure” Nakanggubi has vented out her frustration for having been snubbed at singer Irene Namatovu and her husband Geoffrey Lutaaya’s 10th marriage anniversary.

The former gospel singer opened a can of worms against the renowned celebrity couple after she crossed paths with photos of the pair looking elegant and lively making rounds on social media.

The couple was smartly dressed in green outfits plus the guests who they invited at their 10th wedding anniversary which was conducted at One Love Beach in Busabaala.

In a video clip circulating online, Full Figure is seen accusing Irene Namatovu of forgetting those who were there for her in times of hardship that she went through with her husband.

She added that she is one of those people who pestered Geoffrey Lutaaya to officially marry her and that she also intervened in moments when Irene battled her co-wives and also helped her return to Mr. Lutaaya’s home whenever she had quit the relationship.

Full Figure went ahead to note that it is not right for someone to front people they have met in recent days forgetting those they hustled with in times when life was still hard.