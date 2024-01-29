Sulubada High Skool Headmaster Michael Mukwaya alias Mikie Wine confessed about crushing and loving big bummed women.

The “Mwali Bana” singer confessed as he appeared on Sanyuka TV’s Wardrobe show that airs every Sunday as he shared about fashion.

He went on to note that he even loves seeing women, particularly his lover decked in a ‘body hugging’ outfit stressing that those work for him so much.

Njagala nnyo omukyala alina omubiri era njagala nnyo obugoye bwe bayita “body hugging” Mikie Wine

For any lady out there who would want to steal Mikie Wine’s heart just turn out dressed in a body-hugging outfit, you will probably capture all his attention within just a second.

Mikie Wine and his new lover a few months ago welcomed their second child.

https://fb.watch/pT6-O2-sNc/