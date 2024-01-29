Hannah Karema Tumukunde recently started her preparation to be part of the Global Miss World Pageant slated for 2nd March 2024 in New Delhi, India.

Queen Hannah intends to draw attention from all her well wishers by showing the beauty of the Pearl of Africa.

The journey set off with show casing the breathtaking sights of Uganda, including a visit to Emburara Farm Lodge in Mbarara and Chimpundu Lodge in Kibaale Forest.

She is set to showcase various places on this journey, including the chimpanzees of Kibaale Forest, the unique and diverse cultures of Uganda, tradition, beliefs, and unique landscapes, among others.

The exciting yet vital experience is not just a delightful expedition but a significant part of her preparation for the upcoming Miss World pageant, where contestants around the world will converge to showcase their beauty, talent and cultural richness from their countries of origin.