Just like everywhere else in the world, Uganda also has her best performing TV and media personalities and here are the names whom we think deserve to be on the top 10 list:

1. Douglas Lwanga

Douglas Lwanga is an award winning, multi talented TV host, radio host, brand ambassador, digital influencer , and event organiser. He has worked with the biggest TV brands for over 11 years, such as Record TV and NTV, and currently works with Next Media and hosts After 5 an entertainment show on NBS TV.

2. MC Kats

Edwin Katamba, popularly known as Mc Kats, is a multi award winning show host on NBS Television, HIV/AIDS activist, and events host. He is the creator and host of the King of the Mic event that has been running for the past 5 years.

3. Dagy Nyce

Suubi Ngobi Douglas, commonly known as Dagy Nyce is an entertainer and show host – The Beat at NTV with Sammy Wetala, Lynda Ddane and several DJss. He has been in the entertainment for over 10 years and has captured music fans with his bold opinions and entertaining character.

4. Precious Remmie

Precious Remmie Nakitto, commonly known as Ray P, is a Sanyuka TV presenter who hosts the “Morning Express.” She rose to fame after becoming the host of a popular celebrity gossip show called Live Wire that was and still airs on Spark TV.

5. Lynda Ddane

Lynda Ddane is a TV presenter at NTV and a radio presenter at KFM, commercial model, influencer, and DJ. She currently hosts NTV The Beat and NTV Dance Party and is famously known for her succulent body and unique sense of fashion.

6. Crysto Panda

Herbert Kityamuweesi, also known as Crysto Panda, is a well-known emcee and TV personality best known for hosting a teen show called “T Nation” on NTV. He also co-hosts the NTV Dance Party with Lynda Ddane. Does radio at NRG radio station, emcee and event planner.

7. Calvin the Entertainer

Calvin Kalule, aka Calvin Da Entertainer, is a TV presenter and head of entertainment section at UBC TV, also doubling as a TV presenter at Magic One television. He is one of the pioneers of entertainment shows and has been on the musical scene for more than a decade.

8. Dianah Nabatanzi

Dianah Nabatanzi currently works as a moderator at BBS Terefayina, where she has different shows, including a morning show called Sumulula, Kasukali, and Uga-hood show and has been active from 2010 – present.

9. Zahara Totto

Zahara Totto is a presenter, social media influencer who is known for her controversial nature and has worked with several TV stations which include Spark TV, Sanyuka TV and NBS TV where she currently hosts the Lunch request and Uncut Kalakata — celebrity gossip live show.

10. Sammy Wetala

Sammy is a young, talented, and creative TV personality who has achieved global fame and recognition and has an incredible mark on the music industry with performances as a host. He hosts NTV the Beat on NTV. He is well known for his vast knowledge about entertainment and fascinates the fans with how much information he delivers to those who love the show.