The recent allocation of Shs 13 billion by the government to the Artists SACCO has stirred a controversial discourse, and many people came out with criticism.

Singer Ykee Benda has emerged as a vocal advocate, defending the fund as a crucial subsidy for the music industry.

He firmly believes that government funding is a way of providing much-needed support to musicians. He argues that the music industry plays a significant role in Uganda’s cultural and economic landscape, and this fund can help uplift and empower artists.

In his defence of the fund, Ykee Benda goes as far as labelling those who oppose it as enemies of musicians.

He suggests that the critics fail to recognize the positive impact that the music industry has on society and the need for financial assistance to nurture and promote local talent as they are Ugandans who pay taxes, too.

Ykee Benda believes that this is a good thing for artists to unite, come together, and hold each others shoulders as they all go through a lot behind closed doors.