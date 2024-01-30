The Ugandan government allocated a substantial amount of money, totaling Shs 13bn to the Musicians for their SACCO, and this money was sourced by Eddy Kenzo. This move has since sparked a heated debate among artists and the public regarding the best use of these funds.

One of the prominent voices opposing this allocation is Bobi Wine, who argues that the money could be better utilized for building hospitals and improving essential services and in his words he said that money can build more Kiruddu hospitals.

On the other hand, Gravity Omutujju responded by suggesting that Bobi Wine should focus on building a hospital for his own community before offering advice because he apparently makes a-lot of money from the government through his political party, NUP.

Gravity further says that this money should be provided to them so they can live lavishly, buy new cars, eat and drink as they’d wish. He thinks that the more hospitals built, encourage more people to get sick.

Bobi Wine is a very rich man. He should build other “Kiruddus” in Magere and Gomba – his village, before he gives advice on how we should utilize our money. Gravity Omutujju

As the debate continues, it is clear that the allocation of government funds to the artists has sparked a broader conversation about the allocation of resources and the role of artists in societal development.