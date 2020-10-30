My kids, my men, my life is none of your business – Zahara Totto tells off critics by Josh Ruby October 29, 2020October 29, 2020 Spice Diana: There are no gifts in marriage, I’ll take my time by Josh Ruby October 27, 2020October 27, 2020 I’m still in shock that I have a son – Beenie Gunter’s girlfriend Nickie by Josh Ruby October 26, 2020October 26, 2020 All I want is to be imperfect with you – Nina Roz surrenders to Daddy Andre by Solomon Mwesigwa October 24, 2020October 24, 2020 Nina Roz introduces labelmate Daddy Andre to parents by Josh Ruby October 23, 2020October 23, 2020 Julie used to hit on fellow female pastors before leaving – Mondo Mugisha by Solomon Mwesigwa October 22, 2020October 22, 2020 Ugandan gospel singer Julie Mutesasira weds fellow woman by Solomon Mwesigwa October 21, 2020October 21, 2020 Full Split: Martha Kay shows off flexibility while exercising (VIDEO) by Josh Ruby October 21, 2020 Pregnancy is the most heavenly experience – Beenie Gunter’s girlfriend Nickie Berry by Josh Ruby October 20, 2020October 20, 2020