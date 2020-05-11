Dancehall singer Kemishan eulogizes fallen rapper Lumix after 5 years

On July 13th, 2015, Northern Uganda was engulfed by the shocking news of the death of their most respected Rapper, Producer, and CEO Valley Curve Records Patrick Lumumba alias Lumix Da Don.

Many lovers of his genre of music and those that were particularly drawn to what he had done in the music industry in Northern Uganda were left heartbroken as it dawned on them that there wouldn’t be any more thrilling concerts with Lumix Da Don’s presence.

However, 5 years after his death, even with Lumix Da Don physically gone, he lives on in the hearts of his family and dedicated fans.

In moods of celebrating the music icon’s life, veteran dancehall singer Kemishan took to his socials and wrote endearing words to mark the remembrance of Lumix.

My Music started from his studio in 2008, when I had just joined the University. R.I.P Lumix The Don. Kemishan

It should be remembered that although he was Northern Uganda’s most visible personality, he stayed low-key in the central parts of Uganda. Rest In Peace Lumix!

