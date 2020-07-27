Police speaks out on La Venti and Cask Lounge arrests

Operations carried out by Uganda Police saw over 22 revelers arrested on Sunday night at La Venti bar. A manager at Cask Lounge was also arrested after violation of the COVID-19 guidelines.

Since March, the country has been through different stages of a national lockdown as preventive measures against the deadly COVID-19 disease were imposed.

Public gatherings were banned and that meant that concerts, bars, gyms and other areas of operation that might require gathering of many people were halted.

After over four months of the lockdown, a few sectors of the economy were opened as citizens got back to work under strict guidelines to follow the Standard Operations Procedures.

Bars and other hangouts were not opened, however. They remain closed according to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s address made on 21st July 2020.

Despite the passed guidelines, a couple of hangouts within the city have been operating on the low. On Sunday night, a territorial operation carried out by the police in Kira Division saw several arrested for violation of the guidelines.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigire, Police has been receiving information about certain bars operating contrary to the guidelines set by the Ministry of Health.

Police has invaded a popular Najjera Bar and has arrested people that were caught drinking. Trouble erupted from this video. pic.twitter.com/IskaWxWJjW — Douglas Lwanga (@DouglasLwangaUg) July 26, 2020

In the operation made, 22 suspects from La Venti Bar Najeera were arrested. Others fled the scene upon realization that police was doing arrests and they left their cars behind which were also impounded.

The manager of the newly-opened Cask Lounge bar along John Babiha Avenue was also arrested for operating the bar. All suspects are being charged with doing a negligent act likely to cause an infection of a disease.

