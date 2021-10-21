Renown local film actors Mathew Nabwiso and Eleanor Nabwiso marked the eight year in marriage on Wednesday 20th October, 2021.

Annually, on October 20th, Eleanor and Mathew Nabwiso celebrate the day they said their vows to become husband and wife.

On Wednesday, the celebrity couple marked eight years in holy matrimony and funnily, they almost missed it because of their busy work schedules.

They were, however, reminded with a small surprise celebration organised by the cast on one of the sets for a movie they were shooting.

Read Also: CONGRATULATIONS! A fourth child for the Nabwisos

The little celebration involved some cake cutting and popping wine bottles as a celebration of eight solid years of togetherness.

Mathew thanked his cast for remembering the day and making it memorable.

The hustle has been so real that our eigth anniversary caught us unaware but thanks to our lovely cast and crew who threw us a surprise aniversary cake and wine. Love you guys. Mathew Nabwiso

The couple are blessed with four beautiful children in their happy family. Congratulations to them.