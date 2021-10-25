MTN Uganda’s Youth platform, MTN Pulse and Santa ANZO have launched a partnership to mentor youth in the fashion industry.

Santa Anzo is the Founder & President at Uganda International Fashion Week and Chief Fashion Designer/MD at ARAPAPA by Santa ANZO.

Santa Anzo & her clothing brand ARAPAPA by Santa ANZO are established as leaders in the local fashion industry and as well have a highly respectable international presence.

Santa has been described by both local and foreign media as pragmatic, astute & highly innovative; she is a role model for the youth and the girl child in particular.

In the partnership, youth will undergo a 3 day mentorship with Santa Anzo across various aspects of fashion and entrepreneurship.

Speaking during the virtually broadcasted media launch, Hellen Kirungi, the MTN Youth Segment Manager said that the youth are a key demographic to Uganda’s economy as they are blessed with creative skills that have the potential to challenge the status quo for the better.

“MTN Pulse is well aware of the power and potential of the youth in the country. That is why we continue to empower, enable and ensure we avail all opportunities that will see them realize their full potential.”

With over 20 years of experience, Santa Anzo, the Managing Director, ARAPAPA By Santa ANZO brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in innovation, creativity, authenticity and operations in the fashion industry.

“It is a great honour, and l am immensely pleased to partner with MTN in this very selfless initiative in which I get to pass on my skills and knowledge attained over the years to a younger generation.

“It is a greater joy and quite fulfilling for me to continue multiplying myself by equipping the youth of Uganda for a better and greater future. This is the only way to ensure continuity of a legacy.

“I encourage all the MTN Pulsers to take part in this mentorship program because times are changing fast, fashion is now very lucrative. The 3trillion dollar industry of Fashion is the future.

“With the right mindset and skillset, you can become the most influential and most sought-after youth,” she noted.

To participate in the mentorship program, you need to follow the guidelines below:

You must be an MTN pulser

You should be an upcoming stylist, designer, or fashionpreneur.

You will be required to record a 60 second video pitching why you would like to be part of the mentorship program and why you are the best candidate.

Inclusion of some of your works in the video is highly recommended

Post the video on Tiktok, Instagram and Twitter with #PulseVibes #Pulse4Fashion and #arapapabysantaanzo

All genders are encouraged to apply

Upon submission, the videos will be reviewed and thereafter, 6 Pulsers will be selected to take part in the mentorship.

Kirungi urged youth to join the MTN Pulse Nation by simply downloading the MTN Pulse App available on both Google play and iOS app stores in order to benefit from the mentorship.

The mentorship program is yet another initiative of MTN Pulse to support youth following the recently concluded partnership with online career portal FUZU, to drive career growth of MTN Pulsers.

Kirungi further explained that the initiative is a reaffirmation of MTN’s devotion towards empowerment of the youth.

In addition to empowerment, MTN Pulse offers discounted MTN products and services, as well as discounts and freebies with various MTN Pulse partners to the youth on the platform.

The MTN Pulse app is an interactive platform housing the funkiest content and offers from MTN Uganda and its Pulse partners in the Pulse Nation.

To learn more about the Pulse Nation, please visit the MTN Pulse microsite.