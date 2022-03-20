The Speaker of the Uganda Parliament Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah has been pronounced dead on Sunday 20th March 2022.

Jacob L’Okori Oulanyah, is a Ugandan agricultural economist, lawyer and politician, who served as the Speaker of the 11th Parliament of Uganda.

He was elected to that position on 24 May 2021, after defeating the former Speaker Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga

The news of Jacob Oulanyah’s passing on was broken by the fountain of honor through his Twitter account on Sunday afternoon.

President Museveni revealed how he delayed the announcement so that the late Jacob Oulanya’s children would be informed first.

“He was a good Cadre. I delayed the announcement so that his children would be informed first,” President Museveni’s tweet reads.

See more 20th March, 2022



Countrymen and Countrywomen.

It is with a lot of sadness that I announce the death of the Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah, the Speaker of Parliament. — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) March 20, 2022

Jacob Oulanyah, who was last seen in Parliament in December 2021, spent weeks in Seattle, USA where he was receiving treatment under the close attention of his doctors.

The 56-year-old politician was flown abroad for treatment on February 4th after spending weeks at Mulago National Referral Hospital.

Commiserations to the family of Jacob Oulanyah. May his soul Rest In Peace!