Former Team No Sleep singer Sheebah Karungi has furiously attacked a man who inappropriately touched her before a performance over the weekend.

Early on Monday morning, Sheebah Karungi shared a video of herself furiously revealing how a certain man sexually harassed her before a performance over the weekend.

“I don’t care what you think about when you see me on stage or in any of my videos dressed the way I dress up , you better RESPECT MY BODY. It’s MINE, I get to do whatever I want to do with it. You DON’T. You can watch but you CERTAINLY CAN’T TOUCH. #WomenAreNotObjects” Sheebah’s post read on Facebook.

In the video, Sheebah narrates how a man acted inappropriately in front of her team before she stepped on stage during one of her performances over the weekend.

The singer is heard strongly pointing out how the man’s action made her so angry that at one point, she thought of boycotting the show but she had to respect her job.

Swagg Mama further questions why men have always treated women as objects before advising them to always treat every woman they find respectfully as they would treat their own daughters.

This old pervert was trying to be funny with me. They just opened my car with his security team, they found me asleep as I was about to step on stage. He was trying to be inappropriate in front of my team members…no shame, no remorse, nothing! I was so angry, that I almost didn’t perform but then I respect my job. Why do you look at women as objects? Don’t you have daughters? Treat the women you meet on the way like you would want your daughters to be treated, please. I hate perverted people, men mostly. You have daughters and you act like you love your daughters but when you deal with other people’s daughters, you act like you don’t give a f**k. Karma is a bi*ch, dear daddy. If it does not come back to bite you, it will come back to bite your babies. So please, stop with the whole idea of misusing power. Women are not objects, women own their bodies so if you want to sleep with a woman please be nice and ask them – and if you can’t, f**k off! Have some respect for women, if you hire me to sing, respect me. I didn’t come for you to touch me. Sheebah Karungi

Several commenters on the Instagram page concurred with Sheebah, noting how sexual harassment has been going on for a long time. Others tasked her to reveal the man who harassed her.

WATCH: @Ksheebah1 furious after an undisclosed public figure inappropriately touched her body without consent. She narrates how everything transpired and it is so saddening.



The issue of sexual harassment is on the rise in the music industry. What should be done about it?

We await more information regarding the man in question.