Local singer Baby Deo Mbaziira tricked one of his friends only identified as Juma and set him up for a one-on-one meeting with the SB4 presenter and his bouncers.

The meeting was planned to have Juma answer questions about why among the many beautiful women in Uganda, he decided to hit on Baby Deo’s wife.

Based on the video that is trending online, Baby Deo is seen asking Juma a couple of tough questions.

Baby Deo reveals that despite Juma being his very close friend, he wanted to sire more than two children with his wife.

Baby Deo then beats Juma in anger as he asks him to explain why he reached such an extent and doing one of the most disrespectful things to him.

The bouncers standing by are seen providing security for Baby Deo keeping Juma seated on the floor as he receives slaps and punches from Baby Deo.

The video is below in full: