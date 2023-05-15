Happening for the 10th edition, the UFF has announced the full list of Ugandan filmmakers nominated in the 2023 Uganda Film Festival Awards.

The Ugandan Film Festival sets out to celebrate the best of Ugandan cinema. The festival is a platform for all Ugandan filmmakers to showcase their work.

This year’s edition is such a big milestone as the festival will be marking a decade. The nominees in 24 categories were selected by a panel of judges led by Femi Odugbemi from Nigeria who has been the Chief Juror in past years.

Categories including Best Animation Film, Best Student Film, Best Documentary, Best TV Drama/Series, Best Male Actor in a TV Drama/Series, Best Female Actor in a TV Drama/Series, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Designer, Best Production Designer, Best Screenplay and others will be contested for by the very best filmmakers in the +256.

Full List of NOMINEES:

Best Feature Film

The Passenger – Usama Mukwaya, Meddy Sserwadda, Hadijah Nakanjako

Kafacoh – Doreen Mirembe, Khai Sam

The Kitara Chronicles – Yiga Sadat, Kizito SudaisySebbowa

Mukisa – Meme Kagga, Nana Kagga

When You Become Me – Mathew Nabwiso

Best Film In Indigenous Language

The Passenger – Usama Mukwaya, Meddy Sserwadda, Hadijah Nakanjako

The Kitara Chronicles – Yiga Sadat, Kizito SudaisySebbowa

Mukisa – Meme Kagga, Nana Kagga

The Tales Of Our Times – Jerry Sesanga

Ganyana – Charles Luzinda

Viewer’s Choice

The Passenger – Usama Mukwaya, Meddy Sserwadda, Hadijah Nakanjako

Kafacoh – Doreen Mirembe, Khai Sam

The Kitara Chronicles – Yiga Sadat, Kizito SudaisySebbowa

Mukisa – Meme Kagga, Nana Kagga

When You Become Me – Mathew Nabwiso

Best Director

Mathew Nabwiso – When You Become Me

Doreen Mirembe And Gilbert Lukaliya – Kafacoh

Geoffrey Kasozi – Mukisa

Hadijah Nakanjako – The Passenger

Yiga Sadat – The Kitara Chronicles

Best Lead Actor

Katangole Henry Nathan In The Passenger

Mathew Kavuma In Dial M For Maya

Micheal Wawuyo Sr. In Kafacoh

Blaire Koono In Enkuba

Sammy Wetala In Sipi

Best Lead Actress

Nana Kagga In Pieces Of Me

Doreen Mirembe In Kafacoh

Tracy Kababito In Mukisa

Ankunda Doreck In When You Become Me

Tania Shakirah Kankindi In All For Love/Atonement

Best Supporting Actor

Musa Mwambu In When You Become Me

Mulimira Sulait In Ganyana

Isa Ngobi In Mukisa

Matovu Greyc Miguel In The Matron

Lubowa Yasin In The Tales Of Our Land

Best Supporting Actress

Allen Musumba In The Passenger

Najuko Viola In The Matron

Carol Nanyonjo In Mukisa

Naiga Florence In Ganyana

Blessing Naturinda In Sipi

Best Cinematography

When You Become Me – Izaek Ekuka

Pieces Of Me – John Paul Mboira

Mukisa – John Paul Mboira

Kafacoh – Mustaque Abdallah

The Passenger

Best Screenplay

Mukisa – Nana Kagga

Kafacoh – Musa Luswata, Doreen Mirembe And KhaiSam

When You Become Me – Kisaka Aganza, NgobiAmbrose

The Passenger – Meddy Sserwadda

Pieces Of Me – Nana Kagga

Best Costume Designer

Mukisa – Nana Kagga

The Kitara Chronicles – Lukwago Pakulu

The Matron – Ninsiima Ronah

Kafacoh – Whitney G. Najjuko

The Tale Of Our Times – Signature Tw & Derrick Kissinger

Best Makeup

When You Become Me – Nalukwago Swabrah

The Kitara Chronicles

Pieces Of Me – Nalukwago Swabrah

Mukisa – Nantege Joan

The Tales Of Our Time

Best Post-production/Editing

The Passenger

When You Become Me – Ken Heights Sabiti

The Matron – Kimera Paul & Basam Mukwaya

Mukisa – Paul Katumwa

Kafacoh – Andrew Evans & Alex Irate & Peter Mukiibi& Monica Mugo

Best Sound Design

The Passenger – Isiko Abubaker

Kafacoh – Ssenkumba Adnan

Mukisa – Geofrey Kasozi

When You Become Me

The Matron – Simon Agola & Wabwire Samuel

Best Production Designer

The Passenger – Imran Musabbeh

Mukisa – Nana Kagga

The Kitara Chronicles – Imran Musabbeh

Kafacoh – Robinah Nansubuga

When You Become Me – Ken Heights Byarugaba

Best Short Film

Agramon – Godfrey Aine

Building 62 – Godfrey Aine

Contracted – Josephine Kabahuma

My Blood – Kate Nafuna

Nambi – Peter Mukiibi

Best Documentary

Akampene Punishment Island – Catherine Bishanga

Letter to Jovan – Avan Kavy Kavuma

Staunch – Consolate Namyalo

Walugembe – Shemei Agabo

When Water Is Not Life – Brian Okecha

Best Animation Film

Famous – Dennis D. Junior

Nkoza and Nankya – Solomon Jagwe

Ttula – Benjamin Mwesigwa

Lost – Mulima Ashraf

Heights – Mansoor Mubiru

Best Student Film

Cookies and Sweets – Douglas Byaruhanga (UCU Media Link)

Find Me Online – Brian Von Mukisa (Kampala Film School)

I Sold Me Out – Lubeera Saphina (Kampala Film School)

Silent Scream – Otim Gerald (Kampala Film School)

The Haunted Deed – Jjemba Enock Timothy (Kampala Film Sch)

Best Actor in a TV Drama/Series

Balaba Phillip (Gaetano Kaggwa) in JDC

Maraka (Amon Nuwamanya) in Koja

Milton (Raymond Rushabirwo) in Prestige

Patrick in Choices

Robert Ojok (Fernando Kamigisha) in Caught in

Best Actress in a TV Drama/Series

Barbra (Momo Nelson) in Choices

Eunice Kintu (Cleopatra Koheirwe) in Prestige

Linda (Diana Nabatanzi) in JDC

Samara Ojok (Nakigoye Allen Nelson) in Caught In

Sugar Mummy (Diana Kahunde) in The Koja

Best TV Drama/Series

Caught In – Mark Perryman

Choices – Richard Mulindwa

JDC – Allan Manzi

Prestige – Nathan Magoola

The Koja – Dilman Dilla

Best East African Films

A Taste of our land (Rwanda) – YUHI AMULI

Half Open Window (Kenya) – Omar Hamza

Rishai (Kenya) – Omar Hamza

Best International Films

A Cross in the Desert (Serbia)

Everybody Wants To Be Loved (Germany)

Purple Dont Cry (Canada)

The Planter’s Plantation (Cameroon)

The Pool Of Nobodies (Mexico)