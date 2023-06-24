Stand-Up comedian Madrat of the popular Madrat and Chiko duo says it wasn’t a polite act for singer Alien Skin alias Patrick Mulwana to set tough conditions for London promoters to drop Pallaso from traveling and performing with him on the same stage.

Madrat shared his opinion about Alien Skin’s act saying he would have at least acted politely and buried their misunderstandings just to get the job done.

This follows a bold step that Alien Skin took when he told the promoters that “if Pallaso is traveling with him to London with him, it was okay to cancel his ticket” so that he would remain behind.

Following the strict rules that Alien Skin set, the promoters found it more profitable to take Alien thus dropping Pallaso because currently he is the fans’ favorite.

However, Madrat finds the move as an act that promotes disunity amongst artists yet they should work on getting united as one in order to have a solid and harmonious music industry.

The show at which Pallaso was dropped is set to happen tonight and it is believed that it will attract a huge reveler turn-up since fans want to catch Alien Skin’s vibe.

VIDEO: Alien Skin stopping Pallaso from performing in London was bad. – Madrat#SanyukaUpdates #SanyukaUnCut pic.twitter.com/DYW0QmEB4A — Sanyuka TV (@sanyukatv) June 23, 2023