Gossip

Azawi is the female version of me – A Pass gives credit

Solomon Mwesigwa
ago

Singer Alexander Bagonza, famously known as A Pass, has come out to give credit in revelation of how Swangz Avenue singer Zawedde Priscilla alias Azawi is the female version of himself.

The Nkwagala singer made the claim after a Twitter user who goes by the name BravenKapa collaged photos of A Pass and Azawi and captioned the post, “But A Pass resembles Azawi but style bwebwo bwatabbu just.”

When A Pass came across the post, he sub-tweeted with his own caption that read, “Female A Pass.”

A Pass’ statement comes in just a few days after Azawi denied claims of being a lesbian and revealing that she is single in a recent interview while speaking to Record TV’s Luzze Andrew Anderson.

Read Also: Azawi denies being a lesbian, reveals she is single

You May Also Like

Mary Luswata UK-bound after quitting Urban TV

Big Eye backs Hon. Kato’s remarks on bedding ‘cheap and silly’ women

Hellen Lukoma attacks fan who advised her to stop singing and stick to acting