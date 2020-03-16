Singer Alexander Bagonza, famously known as A Pass, has come out to give credit in revelation of how Swangz Avenue singer Zawedde Priscilla alias Azawi is the female version of himself.

The Nkwagala singer made the claim after a Twitter user who goes by the name BravenKapa collaged photos of A Pass and Azawi and captioned the post, “But A Pass resembles Azawi but style bwebwo bwatabbu just.”

When A Pass came across the post, he sub-tweeted with his own caption that read, “Female A Pass.”

Female A Pass 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/3x9uVWPDme — A Pass Bagonza 🐐 (@IamApass) March 14, 2020

A Pass’ statement comes in just a few days after Azawi denied claims of being a lesbian and revealing that she is single in a recent interview while speaking to Record TV’s Luzze Andrew Anderson.

Read Also: Azawi denies being a lesbian, reveals she is single