For all lovers of Ugandan films, you might not have to wait till the end of the lockdown to watch Loukman Ali’s ‘The Girl In The Yellow Jumper’ film after his YouTube channel was reportedly hacked and the movie released.

In February, we announced how Loukman Ali’s film ‘The Girl In The Yellow Jumper‘ would start showing in Cinemas on April 18th 2020. The movie which features top Ugandan Actors and Actresses was much anticipated for.

Not everything went according to plans, however, after the outbreak of COVID-19. The pandemic saw government put a ban on public gatherings which also led to close of business for Cinemas around town.

This meant that movie fans had to wait until Cinemas are re-opened to have a glimpse of their anticipated for movie. Well, we have some bitter-sweet news for you.

According to a post shared on Loukman Ali’s social media platforms on Saturday, the Ugandan Filmmaker’s YouTube channel was hacked into and the full movie was released by yet to be identified people.

I was hacked! how do I disable a YouTube channel? Loukman Ali | Facebook

We are not yet sure whether the Filmmaker has found a solution yet but at the time of publication, the video on his YouTube channel was still up.

Below is the released version of the movie:

