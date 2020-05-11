Sheebah Karungi takes you around her mansion in ‘Nakyuka’ visuals

Don’t get tired yet of seeing the interior of Sheebah Karungi’s house. She is not done yet. In the visuals for her new song titled ‘Nakyuka’, she takes us around her Munyonyo mansion once again.

Team No Sleep songstress Sheebah is a sweet soul and such a hardworking woman who has been to both ends of life. From rags to riches would best suit her success story.

One of her biggest achievements thus far is her house in Munyonyo, a prized asset which she is clearly very proud to own and can never get tired of showing to her fans as a piece of inspiration.

In her new song titled Nakyuka produced by Nessim Pan Production at Bad Character Records, Sheebah sings about how she fell in love with a man and it changed her life forever.

In a quarantine period, there is no better place to shoot a video that in your house, if you can. Sheebah does just that as she takes you on showcase of her daily routine from the time she wakes up till the day ends.

It’s such a beautiful house we must say! Take a look:

Read Also: “Jeff Kiwa can’t take Sheebah’s mansion, he has a clean heart” – MC Kats