Chief political commissar of Uganda Police Force, Asan Kasingye has received severe backlash after he appeared to side with NBS TV on their use of the “All Lives Matter” theme on a late night show.

Kasingye validated the use of the perilous theme in a series of tweets which he sent out on Sunday morning, despite the station acknowledging its mistake and apologizing to their viewers.

The “Ugandans On Twitter (UOT) President” initially pondered on why NBS TV was apologizing for using the theme before going out-rightly defensive, mixing both his religious and legal mindset.

NBS TV – All Lives Matter

“But, isn’t it true that all lives matter? I wonder why anybody must apologize for such a Godly message @nbstv,” Kasingye tweeted.

But, isn’t it true that all lives matter? I wonder why anybody must apologize for such a Godly message. @nbstv https://t.co/lQU8vLBZ9J — Asan Kasingye (@AKasingye) June 7, 2020

Reactions:

The tweeting cop has joined the chat💀 — JONAM’S PRINCESS👑👑 (@AtimCharlotte) June 7, 2020

Ofcourse coming from you it's acceptable. All lives matter is so disrespectful to the black lives matter — (Y♠️) (@yolekevin) June 7, 2020

"what I know is Godly". Your arrogance has no limitations. #blacklivesmatter — Nico🐰 (@klup) June 7, 2020

Our police force. Sad 😭😭😭 https://t.co/uj7TaUf9r9 — Dr. Frank Mugisha (@frankmugisha) June 7, 2020

Moments thereafter in his defence, Kasingye tweeted; “All lives matter. I have a right to tweet what I know is Godly. All lives matter. Even our Constitution say so. We must all protect life regardless of who it is. That’s my mandate under Art212 (1). You guys can’t intimidate me. Let me repeat. All lives matter. I am not a ‘sloganist’.”

All lives matter.I have a right to tweet what I know is Godly.All lives matter. Even our Constitution say so. We must all protect life regardless of who it is. That’s my mandate under Art212 (1).You guys can’t intimidate me. Let me repeat. All lives matter. I am not a ‘sloganist’ https://t.co/xGeseEi6Oy — Asan Kasingye (@AKasingye) June 7, 2020

The officer was further called out for the atrocities the Police Force has often “ignored” including rape, torture and mysterious deaths.

Since All Lives Matter well Akena also deserved to live plus other people who died in the hands of Police with that "stray bullet" bs…. https://t.co/kcQJZNtqZ8 — JONAM’S PRINCESS👑👑 (@AtimCharlotte) June 7, 2020

If it's the police fuckery of killing Ugandans,or the police fuckery of not paying attention to raped victims….the tweeting cop is always quiet



Its today that he noticed Ugandans are dying — JONAM’S PRINCESS👑👑 (@AtimCharlotte) June 7, 2020

The level of hypocrisy that he has🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️ https://t.co/qNn01LwHIs — @BarbraBrenda🇺🇬 (@barbrabrenda1) June 7, 2020

Somebody commented on Asan Kasingye’s tweet with “Musomese abaana” 😅😅😅 the irony pic.twitter.com/s7cy8pGsdG — Fine Boy Kera 🇺🇬🇷🇼 (@legendary_qt_) June 7, 2020

NBS is tryna recover from a mistake and win back loyalty of viewers, then there's muzeeyi kasingye tryna grab some attention, godly message nio nio tugambe osaba nyo? Munaatutama🤡🤡 — David Bujjadda (@davidbujjadda) June 7, 2020

The way uncle Asan kasingye is wilding on the streets today na na na na 😂😂, he seems not fine. pic.twitter.com/u9b7eR3YnI — Fortportal's 🐐🇺🇬 (@MuhindaPatrick2) June 7, 2020

It is not the first time individuals are getting clap-backs for using the “All Lives Matter” phrase in the name of inclusion of all humans for the cause.

Former Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Fetty Wap, Controversial American rapper XXXTentacion (RIP), Jennifer Lopez have also come under fire for using the same.

