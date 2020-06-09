Fast-rising singer on the block Kamalaika (formerly known as De Angel) real name Angel Mukunde Nassolo drops the visuals of her newest song dubbed Betting.

Kamalaika first broke out with her first song titled Olimba two years ago. She took a while off and returned in May 2020 with Obudde. Listening to both songs shows what a musically mature singer she is.

Digging into her music influences, we discovered that she has been working as Jose Chameleone’s backup singer. She decided to take on music as a primary career last year and with her new song, she is a big star in the making.

Signed to Malaika Music (owned by Fred Zink), Kamalaika is a versatile songstress who can work with different genres of music. She is also gifted with an immaculate voice, natural beauty and energetic stage performances.

The lockdown period must have come as a blessing in disguise for Kamalaika as, together with her management, she has been working on some music projects the first of which to be released is ‘Betting’.

On Betting (produced by Big Nash), Kamalaika passes on her message to her lover about how he is wasting money in betting yet she yearns to walk down the aisle.

The visuals, directed by JP Mboira, are of good picture quality. Despite being shot indoor, the video is one with so much to look at as she shows off her well toned body, acting and dance skills.

