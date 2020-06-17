Ugandan Musician and Member of Parliament Bobi Wine, real names Robert Kyagulanyi has joined Esther Nakajjigo’s family in a call for the repatriation of her body from USA.

This follows a public outcry for the same after the young Ugandan activist breathed her last in the aftermath of a freak-accident in Utah County, U.S. state of Utah.

From an official statement by Wilson Jaga, the communications head for the office of the Ugandan Women and Girls, Nakajjigo was “hit by a metallic gate of the Arches National Park due to a heavy storm.”

Reports about the accident further indicate “it occurred near the park’s visitor center.”

There was dispatch from 1:48 p.m. (Utah Time) to Grand County Emergency Medical Services for “an extrication of an 85-echo,” which is an abbreviation for an “obvious fatality.”

The main entrance to Arches National Park was temporarily also closed Saturday afternoon, June 13 because of the car accident.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Bobi Wine expressed his sorrow, before urging the Government of Uganda to loosen the ban on repatriation of deceased persons from abroad.

Esther Nakajjigo, a young Ugandan activist, devoted her life to the rights of women & girls. Very sad we lost her at such a young age; moreover now when girls experience heightened violations. I join her family in the push to have her body brought home from the US. #EssieBackHome. Bobi Wine’s tweet read

Esther Nakajjigo at a glance (courtesy of information from Irex.org and Yasmine Ouirhrane)

Esther Nakajigo 23, was a member of the EU-AU Youth Cooperation Hub and Europeaid.

She was a TV host on a Uganda program on child pregnancy, also an advocate for a decent life for refugee women and girls through her participation in the Global Girls Movement (Lift up her Voice).

Esther owned a mid-level health centre and a Youth Centre that helped her win the Geneva World Women’s Award as the best project for urban and rural women.

The brilliant star was also Uganda’s Ambassador of hope for Women and Girls, a title given to her by the World Health Organization (WHO) and civil society.

