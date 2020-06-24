I almost quit my course at campus just after year one – Azawi reveals

Earlier this year, rising Swangz Avenue singer Priscilla Zawedde alias Azawi graduated from Makerere University with a Bachelors degree in Commerce.

However, behind the celebrations and glamour of the graduation gown is an interesting story that could define Azawi’s success in the above-mentioned course.

While speaking to Urban TV’s Campus 101 presenter MC Casimir, the ‘Quinamino’ hit-maker told her fans a surprising story of how she almost dumped the course just after completion of the first year.

Azawi almost quit the course after as she realized it was very difficult and tough to her side. She explained that she initially didn’t want to do the course with the desire to take on Music, Dance, and Drama but was only sweet-talked to accepting it by her elder sister.

After my year one, while doing a Bachelor in Commerce, I almost dumped the course and I wanted to switch to MDD. Azawi

The reason why she was convinced to take on the course is that her sisters told her how she doesn’t need to graduate in MDD because it was already an inborn talent for her.

Azawi’s sisters wanted her to get the knowledge and diversify her talent with something very different from music so that she could be able to hustle well in this competitive world.

