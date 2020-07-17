Since signing for Sony Music Entertainment, Vinka a.k.a Boss Manjah has not been active with music releases but here we are as she drops a new song titled “Love Panic”.

Written by Swangz Avenue wonder girl Azawi, “Love Panic” is a song that touches the heart as Vinka tries to understand why she always panics when in company of her lover.

The audio produced by Nessim Pan Production is one you will want to listen to over and over again. Typical of Vinka’s style, the song gets better with each second as she relays her romantic voice on the lyrics.

The visuals, directed by Swangz Avenue’s Marvin Musoke, do not lack in color and choreography of course. Shot outdoors, the scenery shows the beauty of Uganda. Take a gaze below:

