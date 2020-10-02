Winnie Nwagi unbothered as her bums dominate social media (PHOTOS)

Thursday was Raunchy-day on Winnie Nwagi’s to-do-list and she made the most of the task as she displayed her bums on different social media platforms.

Swangz Avenue songstress Winnie ‘Nwagi’ Nakanwagi is on a short stay at one of the top Ugandan holiday destinations with her friends and she gives the least care to cover up her body.

Not for the first time nor the last, Winnie Nwagi bared most as she displayed her body which she is really proud of in new photos which she shared across her Instagram and Snapchat.

The difference this time is the extent at which she tried to arch her bottoms to push her ass as close as possible to the viewers.

Her swimsuit couldn’t cover much. There is a huge tattoo on her thighs that stood out and of course, her almost bare buttocks attracted the attention of many of her followers, fans and critics.

As expected, Nwagi’s critics used the opportunity to mention how she always messes up the internet with her ‘things’ yet there are little kid watching to which Nwagi replied urging them to take their advice to their mothers.

Despite the wide criticism that followed the photos from various social media users, the singer continued to share more photos of her hanging out with her friends and her captions hinted on her not being bothered by the comments.











