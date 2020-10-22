Julie used to hit on fellow female pastors before leaving – Mondo Mugisha

Wednesday morning saw social media go wild when Pastor Steven Mutesasira’s ex-lover Julie Mutesasira Nalujja’s photos while kissing a fellow female identified as Linet during their wedding surfaced.

The photos which were exposed by popular city pastor Franklin Mondo Mugisha elicited mixed reactions from a number of her followers causing an uproar.

When pastor Mondo was asked why he released Julie Mutesasira’s photos, he responded saying he did so because he was under a lot of pressure from fellow pastors who were pinning him for strongly backing pastor Steven Mutesasira to marry another wife.

Due to the above-mentioned reason, pastor Mondo chose to silence them by revealing photos of how Julie Mutesasira dumped pastor Steven for a fellow woman three years ago.

He went ahead to explain that even before Julie left Uganda for Canada, him and other few pastors tried to intervene into their marriage so that they could settle the misunderstandings but in vain.

Pastor Mondo furthermore disclosed that Julie ditched Pastor Steven and told him how she had moved on. On top that, the most heart breaking issue was when she told pastor Steven that her sexual preferences had also changed and hence the reason why in the wedding photos Julie was acting as the groom.

He also noted that Julie Mutesasira used to sweet-talk fellow female pastors before she fled abroad. Pastor Mondo also revealed how the wedding took place in 2017.

I have more than one photo of Julie Mutesasira’s wedding with a fellow woman. I released those photos after I met over 16 pastors who were on my neck and grilling me for having backed Pastor Steven Mutesasira for marrying a second wife. So when I exposed to them Julie’s photos marrying a fellow woman, all the pastors who had come here at my office all went mute and walked out of the meeting we were in. At first, I had decided not to display those photos on social media because of family issues and for matters of privacy but due to a lot of pressure, It went out of my hand and I had calm down the fire that was being sent towards me. In fact, I got the photos from the owners themselves, so they I got snaps, I talked to Pastor Steven about the issue. Before she even left, I used to get complaints from different fellow young girls at Church reporting to me how Julie was always hitting and sweet-talking them. There is a pastor known as Kieth can also testify on that because there were some matters that we intervened and sorted out. Pastor Mondo

