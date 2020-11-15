The family and husband – Ludovic Michaud – of Late women’s rights activist Esther Nakajjigo have filed a more than $270 million wrongful death and personal injury claim against the National Park Service.

Michaud says his wife, 25-year-old Nakajjigo, was decapitated when a metal gate swung into their 2020 Chevy Malibu as they were leaving the park on June 13, 2020.

According to the claim, “the gate was left open and unrestrained, causing major damage to the hood and the front passenger fender, door and window.

“The NPS have a duty to reasonably inspect, operate, and maintain these gates and guard against foreseeable dangers.”

Michaud who argues that “an $8 padlock or proper maintenance” would have prevented Esther’s death – is seeking a little more than $240 million in damages, while Nakajjigo’s parents are seeking $30 million.

What is a wrongful death claim? (courtesy of Wikipedia)

Wrongful death is a claim against a person who can be held liable for a death. The claim is brought in a civil action, usually by close relatives.

Any fatality caused by the wrongful acts of another may result in a wrongful death claim. Wrongful death claims are often based upon death resulting from negligence.

Esther Nakajjigo at a glance (courtesy of information from Irex.org and Yasmine Ouirhrane)

Esther Nakajjigo at a presentation

Esther Nakajigo was a member of the EU-AU Youth Cooperation Hub and Europeaid.

She was a TV host on a Uganda program on child pregnancy, also an advocate for a decent life for refugee women and girls through her participation in the Global Girls Movement (Lift up her Voice).

Esther owned a mid-level health centre and a Youth Centre that helped her win the Geneva World Women’s Award as the best project for urban and rural women.

The brilliant star was also Uganda’s Ambassador of hope for Women and Girls, a title given to her by the World Health Organization (WHO) and civil society.