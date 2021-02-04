Kenyan celebrity couple Wahu Kagwi and Nameless drop a double release of their coordinated project dubbed ‘This Love’.

Defying the odds of most celebrity marriages, the Mathenges; Wahu Kagwi and David Nameless Mathenge, have been living together for over 15 years.

Their love is characterised by mutual support for each other, progress, immense romance, parenthood, and of course, a bit of goofing. It’s a joy to watch them together.

They have also persevered a fair share of some low moments in their marriage but, somehow, they have stuck together and inspired several other relationships across the region.

‘This Love’ is an interesting project of two love songs, sang by two proven lovers but with the lyrics in each song carrying diverse contexts.

It is a celebration of Wahu and Nameless who take us on a journey contoured by love and experience in the exceptionally mirrored yet still diverse contexts.

The song is part of a unique project, produced by Cedo, that brings together Nameless and his wife Wahu on a riddim talking about the two extremes of love

In Nameless version, written by himself and Brandon Israel, expresses the hardships that relationships go through, and the hurt and pain one experiences as a result.

The storylines in both videos (directed by VJ One and Nameless, and produced by Shakira Nassali) creatively intertwine as both artistes uniquely express their points of view.

Wahu’s version, written by Wahu herself and Brandon Israel, appreciates the beauty and joys of a relationship which elevates her wisdom in love.

Sauti Sol singer and instrumentalist Bien features in Wahu’s visuals and he does them justice to expression the message embedded in the lyrics. Take a gaze: