Wycliff Tugume a.k.a Ykee Benda is appreciative of Cinderella Sanyu Munyonjo a.k.a Cindy Sanyu’s works as acting leader of the Uganda Musicians Association.

Cindy Sanyu replaced Ykee Benda after the latter resigned earlier this year. She has since taken up the role with aggressiveness and Ykee is pleased.

A few days ago, she managed to organize a meeting to register artistes in Kampala and it was greatly attended by various established and upcoming artistes.

Her assertiveness and hard work in bringing all artists together under the association has pleased her former boss.

During an interview on Spark TV on Thursday, the Mpaka Records singer noted that Cindy Sanyu is doing a great job of driving the association forward.

Cindy is doing a good job because we wouldn’t want the mistakes done by us to be repeated by the next president. It is a very good thing that she is moving the association forward. If she has put the association at a higher level than I left it then that is a good thing. Ykee Benda

Ykee urges the key players in the industry to look at the bigger picture than the issue of who is president in order to achieve the association’s dreams.

It was reported that Ykee was greatly undermined by bigger artistes when still the president and hence one of the reasons he resigned.

Cindy seems not to care about the intimidation and is ready to face whatever opposition cokes her way while still president of the association.