Fik Fameica secures the services of producers Axon and Artin Pro to create a melodious song titled ‘LovLov’. Watch the visuals here first.

Fik Fameica continue to deliver good vibes for his fans on a brand new song ‘LovLov’.

As most of Fik Fameica’s past hit songs, LovLov has a very simple yet catchy chorus and hook. It is easy to grasp the lyircs of the song.

Read Also: Mutoni Etania sparks rumors as she features in Fik Fameica’s Buligita visuals

He sings it with so much simplicity and makes the lyrics make sense to the old and younger generations. That could be his recipe for hit songs.

LovLov could easily find itself on many local music fans’ playlists as it has the groove and melody that entice the ears.

The visuals were directed by Grate Make Films and shot at a golf course and apart from the too much green, the vixen has what most men yearn for lately. Again, such a simple video.

Take a gaze: