John Blaq’s video for his new song ‘Mbimala’ shows off a rich boy’s lifestyle and features renown dancer Dance Mamweta.

‘Mbimala’ is a Luganda word translated to mean “I can do all” and the singer reassures his lover that nothing is hard for him to accomplish for her.

John Kasadha a.k.a John Blaq opts for his softer touch in Mbimala as he gives assurance to his lover that there’s nothing he won’t do for her.

Mbimala is sang in his trademark music style; his deep voice wrapped in that soft melody, and lyrics easy to rhyme with.

The song was produced by the talent Bomba Music and the flow continues to show the chemistry John Blaq always build with different producers.

In the visuals, John Blaq embodies a rich boy’s lifestyle as he goes after the girl she wants, showering her with money and promises.

Dance Mamweta plays that role well and fuses it with her unforgettable, sassy choreography. It was shot by Marvin Musoke.

Take a gaze: