As she celebrates her 30th birthday, LJ music boss Lydia ‘Jazmine’ Nabawanuka is grateful to God, her fans, and companies that have invested in her brand over the years.

Thirty years ago, on 27th July 1991, a little girl cried her way into the world from her mother’s womb at a hospital in Masaka. She was named Lydia Nabawanuka.

She went through life like any other average Ugandan girl until around 2013 when she was recruited by music group Radio and Weasel as a back-up singer.

Lydia Jazmine showcased her vocal ability on Radio and Weasel’s songs like Ntunga and Breath Away as a backup vocalist. She later performed background vocals for Bebe Cool and Sheebah Karungi.

In 2014, Lydia Jazmine decided to take on music as a career with her first song dubbed You Know, a duet with Rabadaba. It rocked the airwaves and she has never looked back since.

Seven years later, Lydia Jazmine is a well positioned music brand in the Ugandan music industry with several hit songs to her name.

She is also a businesswoman who, through music, has managed to influence for top mobile companies, betting companies, beauty products brands, among others.

Today, Lydia Jazmine climbs on the 30th floor and she is grateful to God for the blessings, her fans for the support, and the endorsements she has managed to gain over the years.

Despite the fact that we are still battling with the pandemic this year, everything hasn’t been perfect for all of us but God has been so GOOD to me regardless! A special THANK YOU to my AMAZING FANS (LJ ADDICTS) with that endless LOVE! We have TOPPING SONGS this year so far so good (Goodnight, Feeling, Bqnange, A to Z). To the COMPANIES that have entrusted me with their brands… I got the biggest number of endorsements. THANK YOU ALL for believing in Brand LJ. Last but foremost is the Big Man up there who keeps manifesting his power through me, GOD! It has and will always be You GOD! Keep taking me heights and ashaming the devil & enemy. Happy +1 To Me! Lydia Jazmine

Happy Birthday Lydia!