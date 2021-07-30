Nubian Li’s wife Mutoni Salha has disclosed that when her hubby returned from prison and saw a mega tattoo of his face on her back, his affection and love towards her just increased.

The newly sworn-in Nakawa division deputy mayor Mutoni Salha opened up about her hubby’s reaction to her tattoo while speaking to journalists in an interview.

She explained that the tattoo was an assurance to her lover Nubian that she will love him forever despite the challenges they might face in life.

Mutoni Salha said that when Nubian Li saw his face on her back, his affection and love went from 100 to 180 and that it is the reason she converted to Islam.

Mutoni also revealed that they could soon hold marital ceremonies to legalize their relationship having converted to Islam which was the only thing that was hindering their marriage.