Celebrated socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa a.k.a Bad Black showed off her flat stomach while bragging about still being a sex goddess despite having four children.

On the back of her wedding preparations with fiance Asha Panda, Bad Black still oozes confidence of having one of the sexiest bodies in the city.

Bad Black is a proud sex worker who advocates for other sex workers’ rights. She has been through a lot and her body has experienced different changes overtime.

The 32-year-old controversial socialite is a mother to four beautiful children, the eldest daughter being 15-years-old.

Regardless of all, she is happy that she still looks hot and describes herself a “sex goddess”. She is also proud to have a man eight years younger than her.

Through her Snapchat on Wednesday, Bad Black shared a photo showing her flat tummy and the caption:

32 years, 4 kids, 24 years fiancé, still sex goddess. Bad Black

Truth be told, she still looks fit!